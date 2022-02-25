Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,905,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,583,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $310.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

