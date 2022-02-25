Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $15.94 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $463.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.