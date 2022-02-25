Lumen Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 16,770,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,196,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 84,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.