Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Patrick K. Mullen Acquires 1,250 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $20,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 215,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

