Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading Down 10.5%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

