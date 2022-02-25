MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Up to $56.95

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.95, but opened at $59.96. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,711. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

