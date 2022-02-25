MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

MGNX traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

