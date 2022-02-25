MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,002 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.