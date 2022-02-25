Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.