Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.88) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MDGL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.28. 4,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,560. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

