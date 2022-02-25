MahaDAO Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $499,469.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00007937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.62 or 0.06878938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.84 or 0.99898854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047755 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

