Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $43.07. 493,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

