Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $43.07. 493,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
