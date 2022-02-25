MakiSwap (MAKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $220,862.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.16 million and $220,862.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

