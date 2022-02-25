Man Group plc Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.32 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

