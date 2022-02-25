Man Group plc Buys 12,107 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 400.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 316,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 253,380 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $10,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,567.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 175,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

