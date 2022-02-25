Man Group plc Buys 8,585 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after buying an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

