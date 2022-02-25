Man Group plc Buys 8,585 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after buying an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRCY opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.
Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.