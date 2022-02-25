Man Group plc Cuts Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 98.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 90,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 25.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $14,614,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

