Man Group plc Invests $1.73 Million in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,250 shares of company stock worth $8,680,600. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

