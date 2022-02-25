Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRLB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.