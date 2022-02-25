Man Group plc Purchases 3,828 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $266.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

