Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60.

Scientific Games Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.