Man Group plc Sells 100,404 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,404 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,077,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,214,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE HGV opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

