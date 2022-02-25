Man Group plc Sells 11,369 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.05 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

