Man Group plc Sells 145,675 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145,675 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.