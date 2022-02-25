Man Group plc Sells 7,782 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.