Man Group plc Trims Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.65.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,687 shares of company stock worth $771,364. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

