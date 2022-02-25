Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,080 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

