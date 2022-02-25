Mango Markets (MNGO) One Day Volume Tops $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.38 or 0.06868691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.99 or 0.99444500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.