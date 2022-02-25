MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

MNKD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 207,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,064. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MannKind by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MannKind by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MannKind by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

