ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MANT. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

