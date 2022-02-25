Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of MFI traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.76. The company had a trading volume of 90,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$24.30 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

