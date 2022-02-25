Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.80.

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$28.29. 507,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$24.30 and a one year high of C$32.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

