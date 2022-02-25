Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.80.

TSE:MFI traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.29. 507,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$24.30 and a one year high of C$32.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

