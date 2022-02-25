Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGDPF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.