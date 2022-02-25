Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOZ shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$717.64 million and a P/E ratio of -78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.04.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

