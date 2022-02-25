Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

MRVI stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,130,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

