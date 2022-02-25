Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $34.81. 21,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.