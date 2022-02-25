Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Marchex stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

