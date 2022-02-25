Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.59. 646,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,183,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Maris Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Maris-Tech Ltd. is a B2B provider of video transmission technology. The company’s products are designed to meet demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS and communication companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maris Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.