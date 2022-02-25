Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.69. Marqeta shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 140,840 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

