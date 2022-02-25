Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 356,831 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 1,179.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

