Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RNR stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

