Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 11,382 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM opened at $127.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

