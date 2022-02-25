Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 133,487 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.08% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 12.1% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BELFB opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $149.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

