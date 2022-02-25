Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 143,629 Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Amryt Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

