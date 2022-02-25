Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 232,162 Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.