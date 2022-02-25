Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 39,649 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

