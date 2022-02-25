Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 846.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,833 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 407,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,735,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

