Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 339.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.74% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 133,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

