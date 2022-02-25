Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Z-Work Acquisition worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

ZWRK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.